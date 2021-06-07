Mike Pence to speak at 2021 Family Leadership Summit in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Former Vice President Mike Pence will be among the potential 2024 presidential candidates speaking at the Family Leadership Summit in Des Moines next month.

The Family Leadership Summit is hosted each year by the Family Leader, a conservative Christian group in Iowa. This year’s event will take place at Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center in Des Moines on July 16.

Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem will also speak at the event. In the past, the Family Leadership Summit has been a platform for Republicans with presidential ambitions.

“Mike Pence has not been doing a lot of these types of events,” said Bob Vander Plaats, president and CEO of the Family Leader. “He has not been doing a lot of travel. He was just in New Hampshire to a sold-out event [with] eight standing ovations. I think what he’s finding is that a lot of the base still loves Mike Pence.”

Pence last visited Iowa in October 2020 for a rally at the Des Moines International Airport before the general election. So far, he hasn’t announced any presidential plans for 2024.

Marc Short, Pence’s former chief of staff, told WHO 13 News that it could be a couple of years before Pence decides whether he will run for president.

“If you know Mike Pence, he’s somebody who will always try to discern what the Lord’s will is for him and for his wife,” Short said. “They don’t know what the next few years hold. I think that they will be careful in that deliberation and sometime in 2023 he and Karen Pence will really try to discern if that’s what they are being called to do in the next step of their political career.”

Pence previously spoke at an event hosted by the Family Leader in Des Moines last October.

This will be Pompeo’s second trip to Iowa this year. He spoke at the West Side Conservative Club in Urbandale back in March. Pompeo also spoke at the 2020 edition of the Family Leadership Summit in West Des Moines.

BlazeTV’s Steve Deace, author Joel C. Rosenberg, former Solicitor General Ken Starr and author Michael Youssef are also among the speakers at the 2021 summit.

Find more information about the Family Leadership Summit here.