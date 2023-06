DES MOINES, IOWA — Former Vice President Mike Pence is launching his 2024 presidential campaign on Wednesday in the first-in-the-nation state of Iowa. Pence announced his presidency with an online message earlier in the day before his first live campaign announcement in Ankeny on the DMACC campus. Pence will now take on his former boss and current front-runner for the nomination Donald Trump.

