Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a fundraiser for Carolina Pregnancy Center on May 5, 2022, in Spartanburg, S.C. (Credit: AP)

DES MOINES, IOWA — Former Vice President Mike Pence will return to Iowa next week to campaign with Senator Charles Grassley and other Iowa Republicans.

Pence is scheduled to visit Iowa on Friday, August 19th and Saturday, August 20th. He’ll campaign with Grassley and others at the Fair during the day then take part in a fundraiser in Cumming that evening. On Saturday he’ll appear at a fundraiser in Waverly.

Pence remains a controversial figure in GOP politics. He is rumored to be considering a run for the presidency in 2024. That could put him in opposition to former President Donald Trump, if he chooses to run again. Trump blamed Pence for failing to have the “courage” to stop the certification of President Biden’s lawful electoral victory in the 2020 election.