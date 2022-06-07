DES MOINES, IOWA — In what could be seen as a major upset on primary night, retired Admiral Mike Franken has won the Iowa Democratic U.S. Senate primary race and will challenge Senator Charles Grassley on the general election ballot in the fall. Franken is a Sioux Center native who served for more than three decades in the US Navy, rising to the rank of Admiral.

Former Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer was seen as a favorite in the race. Her campaign got off to a terrible start with an Iowa Supreme Court ruling needed just to appear on the primary ballot. They were joined on the ballot by Glenn Hurst who finished a distant third.

Senator Charles Grassley was easily victorious against his primary challenger, Jim Carlin.