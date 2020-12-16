Midwest Food Banks Getting More than a Million Pounds of Food Thanks to Hy-Vee and Partners

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Food banks across the Midwest, including some in Iowa, will be getting more than one million pounds of food donated thanks to efforts from Hy-Vee and its suppliers.

Hy-Vee says it has received donations of protein, produce, dairy and nonperishable items from partners – enough to fill more than 20 truckloads. Monetary donations have also been made.

The food will be distributed to 17 food banks over the next few days, with the Food Bank of Iowa in Des Moines getting their shipment Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. Other food banks in Iowa receiving donations are the Food Bank of Iowa in Ottumwa, HACAP Food Reservoir in Hiawatha, Northeast Iowa Food Bank in Waterloo, and the River Bend Food Bank in Davenport.

The companies that partnered with Hy-Vee for this donation are Bernatello’s, Bimbo, Campbell’s, Chobani, Coca-Cola, ConAgra, Danone, Dole, Frito-Lay, General Mills, Hormel, Idahoan Potatoes, Johnsonville, Kellogg’s, Kemps, Kraft Heinz, McCormick, PepsiCo, Pro Health Potatoes, Smithfield, Smuckers, Stemilt, Suntreat, Tyson, Unilever, and Utz.