Midnight Marks Deadline to Apply for Derecho Assistance from FEMA

IOWA — If you were affected by the August derecho, Monday is the last day to apply for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Federal assistance totaling more than $28 million has already been approved for Iowans that suffered damage in Benton, Boone, Cedar, Clinton, Jasper, Linn, Marshall, Polk, Poweshiek, Story, and Tama counties.

All applications must be received by midnight on November 2nd to be considered.

You can register to receive assistance from FEMA by calling 800-621-3362 or by visiting DisasterAssistance.gov.