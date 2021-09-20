MidAmerican workers return from Gulf Coast following Hurricane Ida

DES MOINES, Iowa — MidAmerican Energy workers and contractors returned to Iowa after aiding in the recovery efforts following Hurricane Ida.

MidAmerican sent 120 employees and contractors, plus 72 vehicles to the Gulf Coast. Workers spent two weeks working 12-hour days restoring power.

MidAmerican Energy manager Jason Bahl says thousands of linemen from across the country helped to turn on the lights.

“In the derecho, we had over 2,000 linemen helping MidAmerican Energy. At the front of the hurricane down in Louisiana, they had like 26,000 linemen there … The level of outages was about three times that of the derecho,” said Bahl.

Despite spending two weeks restoring power on the Gulf Coast, thousands are still in the dark. According to MidAmerican, 29,000 customers remain without power. Electricity should be restored by the end of the month.