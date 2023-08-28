IOWA — Look up! Over the next several weeks MidAmerican Energy will be inspecting about 5,000 miles of powerlines and other related equipment with a low-flying helicopter.

Inspection crews are checking for any signs of damage, excessive wear or encroaching vegetation on the equipment, MidAmerican said. This helps crews identify areas that need repairs or upgrades before they cause service disruptions to customers.

MidAmerican said you may see a helicopter flying unusually close to power lines, towers, and poles as well as substations and generating facilities and to not be alarmed.