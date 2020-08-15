MidAmerican: Nearly All Customers in Des Moines Metro Will Have Power Saturday

A worker trims a tree brunch around power line, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The storm that struck Monday morning left tens of thousands of Iowans without power as of Friday morning. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

DES MOINES, Iowa — MidAmerican Energy plans to restore power to nearly all customers in the Des Moines metro and Iowa City Saturday afternoon.

As of 3:30 p.m. Saturday, more than 1,400 MidAmerican customers in the Des Moines metro are still without power. MidAmerican has more than 2,000 workers on the ground completing restoration work.

Since the storm hit on Monday, MidAmerican has restored power to more than 140,000 customers in the metro.

“In less than 100 hours, we’ve been able to clean up and repair extensive damage, restoring 93% of MidAmerican’s customers territory-wide who were without power. That number should be closer to 97% by afternoon and the remainder by the morning light,” said MidAmerican spokesman Geoff Greenwood.

MidAmerican also plans to finish up in the Quad Cities overnight, where more than 12,000 customers are still affected.

If a customer’s home or business sustained damage that requires work by an electrician, MidAmerican may need to wait until that work is completed before they can restore service. Any customer in that situation should contact MidAmerican at 888-427-5632.