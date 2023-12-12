DES MOINES, Iowa — It’s a gesture we’ve gotten used to, but not one we’ve gotten over.

“Kind of makes the hair stand up on your arm when you go out there and see all the wreaths taken off the truck,” says Jamie Cord, president and CEO of JT Logistics trucking company in Des Moines.

Fresh tidings in time for Christmas. It’s something everyone wants to be a part of.

“Jane brought the opportunity to us and we said we’d love to do it,” Cord says.

For the second straight year, Jane Good volunteered to combine a work trip with a personal one to help with Wreaths Across America. She drove one semi, her colleague drove another.

“So, I delivered in northern Vermont, he delivered near Boston,” Good explains, “and then we met up again just outside of Boston and rolled into Maine together.”

There they filled up at the Worcester Wreath Company — a balsam farm with a soft spot for veterans.

“The whole factory smells like Christmas,” she says.

This week, Good will drop off over 10,000 wreaths at Iowa cemeteries. One of the deliveries will be a bit more special than the others.

“I luckily enough get to deliver to the Iowa Veterans Cemetery where my husband’s buried,” said Good.

So, it’ll be labor that ends in love. And thus a story that fits with the season.