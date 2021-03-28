Metro Soccer Tournament Helps Lift Iowa’s Undocumented Community

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — For many like Antonio Kuykendall, sports have been a golden opportunity at normalcy in an otherwise uncertain past year. “It’s nice to get out and get all the kicking and get the lungs regenerated. I haven’t touched a ball until today,” said Kuykendall.

Sunday’s inaugural Freedom Fund Cup at Valley Stadium in West Des Moines offered those familiar sights and sounds but the $5 minimum spectator fee will benefit families of undocumented immigrants who may have been placed in custody. “Unfortunately there are families separated because of immigration status and in a way sometimes unjustly,” said Monica Reyes, who serves as board president of DREAM Iowa.

For years Prairielands Freedom Fund has been paying immigration bond and pretrial bail to those who have been detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. “Freedom Fund helps identify those families that haven’t done anything wrong, are not a danger to society and need to be reunited back with their families so they can better contribute to the state of Iowa,” said Reyes.

Reyes was just 3 years old when her 24-year-old undocumented mother fled to America to give her and her younger sister a better life. “There was no other pathway for us unless we waited 20-plus years. I’d be around this age if I would have waited,” Reyes said.

These funds will go to Iowa families with people like her mother, undocumented but may have been detained because of that risk. “We both graduated from the University of Northern Iowa. We’ve been able to become homeowners. We have families and we are giving back to the community through soccer events like this,” said Reyes.

The event was hosted by Des Moines United FC, and La Q Buena. The day-long tournament featured four teams from areas like Waterloo, Cedar Rapids and Marshalltown.

From 2017-2019, the organization raised more than $300,000 helping many Iowa families see loved ones and bring their lives back, if only for a brief time, in a normal way. “I just feel like everybody deserves a chance, and if this program is going to help in some type of way with funds, then I’m all for it,” Kuykendall said.

It’s an organization building a team of community with the goal of a brighter future in Iowa. Reyes said, “These are kids in our community. These are moms, these are our neighbors and we need to be united as Iowans.”

Prairielands Freedom Fund can help pay bond for anyone eligible and with a set bond. The only criteria is a family must have a financial need. For more information, visit their website at prairielandsfreedomfund.org