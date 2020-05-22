Metro School Districts Weigh In On Summer Academic Programs

DES MOINES, Iowa – Des Moines Metro school districts begin looking at safe ways to welcome back students for academic learning this summer.

Governor Kim Reynolds announce Wednesday schools across the state are able to resume school sponsored activities and learning beginning June 1st.

Iowa Department of Education Director Anne Lebo said activities include summer school, academic enrichment programs and activity based camps.

“Some of the mitigations measures include screening all staff and students upon arrival, teaching end reinforcing washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, distancing students and staff during instruction by limiting group size, increased spacing and limiting mixing between groups and implementing cleaning and disinfecting schedules,” Lebo said.

Johnston Community Schools plans to resume its summer care program for grade school students sometime in June.

Johnston Community Schools Communications Director Laura Sprague said, “We know we can provide the excellent care that we always have. We just want to make sure that we are able to do it in the most safe and responsible manner.”

Sprague said the summer care program will look in to smaller group sizes and having enough staff.

“Find them; [the students], things to do in the day. We are a little limited in terms of being able to take field trips, even go to the playground so what are we going to do with them when they come,” Sprague said.

Staff will be required to wear a mask, while students are encouraged.

Ankeny Community Schools Communications Director Samantha Aukes said the districts first priority before opening its care program will be safety.

“There’s the guidelines that are given to us from the department of ed., from the CDC and from the different governing bodies but on top of that we also have to balance the resources we need with our desire to open,” Aukes said

Ankeny Community Schools will have virtual summer school for its students this year.

High school baseball and softball will also be allowed to begin June 1st.