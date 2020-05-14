Metro Restaurants Prepare for Reopening, Though Some Still Not Ready

DES MOINES, Iowa — Many restaurants are eager to open their doors to customers again, but one restaurant in the metro has completely changed their business model so they can continue doing take-out orders only.

“We do want to maintain safety for our staff as well as the community, but it’s also about comfort, and when you’re selling not only five course tasting menus, you’re selling the experience. So, Harbinger was very much about the experience and if we can’t be genuine to what that was beforehand, we’re just not ready to bring it back yet.” Harbinger Basic Bird General Manager Katelyn Kennebeck said.

So now the title Basic Bird has been tacked on to the Harbinger name.

They are open six days a week and only have one item on the menu, which is a Korean Fried Chicken Basket, as well as your choice of three sides.

They said with a restaurant with only 16 tables, it wouldn’t make sense for them to only allow half of their capacity. But they hope in the future they can get back to the fine dining that customers remember.

“We have got to watch the situation as it unfolds. It’s been so fluid since March 17. We really don’t have a choice but to just keep making decisions based on any changes that are going on,” Kennebeck said.

However, there are many restaurants that are very prepared to open and follow the new guidelines, including enforcing social distancing.

“Very black and white on that. No groups of more than six. Every group six feet apart. The management and the staff are very well trained and know exactly how to handle that. There’s going to be no leeway. It either has to happen or they have to leave, unfortunately. But we have to be responsible and protect everyone that we can,” Tipsy Crow Tavern Operations Manager Nick Fogle said.

Tipsy Crow Tavern will only have one entrance and exit. They said this will allow them to count every single person that comes in and out of the restaurant. This is because they have to maintain only 50 percent of their normal capacity.

Tipsy Crow normally could hold a maximum of 775 people, but the operations manager says they don’t think they will even allow half of that amount of people in because of the mandated six feet between each customer.

In the case that a restaurant is unable to follow these new guidelines, the police department will get involved.

“Nothing has changed under the governor’s order. This is just a modification to it, so the authority is exactly the same. It would be a simple misdemeanor crime if we couldn’t find some other resolution to it, but so far a little reminder, a voluntary compliance, has been the outcome, and that’s what we expect to see. People here are good and they want to get through this,” Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek said.

Besides limited capacity, limited groups and social distancing, the governor’s new order also requires restaurants to increase sanitation and eliminate any kind of self-service of food or drinks, including buffets or salad bars.