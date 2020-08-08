Metro Rally Defends the Blue as Other Cities Fight to Defund Them

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — As groups across the country call on cities to defund police departments, dozens gathered in West Des Moines to defend them.

“Who is the first person you are going to call if you need help? I know in my life the police are the first people I call. I personally love the West Des Moines Police Department because they protect me and my family and for that I’m forever grateful,” said Tana Goertz, who served as a senior advisor for President Donald Trump in 2016.

Dozens gathered outside the West Des Moines Police Department Saturday in an event called “Uplifting Our Police.” The group wanted to show law enforcement their gratitude for the hard work many men and women in blue perform each day in order to protect the metro community.

In wake of George Floyd’s death, groups across the country have been calling for police departments to be reformed and defunded. Last weekend, Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek was denied service at the Dunkin’ Donuts location on East 14th Street. Two employees were fired because of the incident. The group backing the blue Saturday says defending the police doesn’t mean you are against anyone else or that you don’t support the Black Lives Matter movement.

Goertz said, “Let’s start by being good human beings loving one another. You don’t have to have a line that is divided. I’m for Black Lives Matter or for law enforcement officers. I’m for the president or I’m not for officers. Why don’t we all just be good human beings? Love one another and our world would be so much better.”

This was the group’s second rally of the year. The first was held at the Des Moines Police Department in mid-July.