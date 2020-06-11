Metro Private School Going Public On Racial Equality Stance

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Racism knows no boundaries. “I’m looking for a better tomorrow where he doesn’t go through the things I’ve gone through and other people of color have gone through,” said Jarred Herring speaking on the future of his 2 year old son. Herring is the Student Support Specialist and Head Boys Track Coach at Dowling Catholic High School. He added, “This is everyone’s issue and we’ve all got to step up and have a part to do because silence isn’t going to work anymore. It’s been way too long.

As the country wrestles with topics surrounding racism in America Dowling Catholic High School isn’t just talking, they’re walking. Herring said, 9 laps, 9 miles, walk 9 minutes or bike 9 minutes, whatever you can do, go do it with the 9 being intentional.”

The #9LapChallenge was created by assistant football coach and Theology teacher Aundra Meeks and Herring as a memorial for the nearly 9 minutes that a Minneapolis police officer had his knee on George Floyd’s neck before he died. Dowling student Averie Meeks, Aundra’s daughter is proud administration is behind the movement. “As a student and I want to know my school is going to be behind me and are backing people of color up,” said Averie.

Hundreds of students, staff and faculty showed up in the rain to take part Tuesday and denounce racial injustice. “Our world needs it, our community needs it. So standing arm and arm together was very powerful,” said Aundra.

Participants post their challenge to social media with a caption or video about racial injustice and now Iowa schools and people outside of Iowa are reaching out. “I don’t care if you live in the city or the rural areas of Iowa. We are all feeling the stress of this time and this situation,” Audra said.

Averie agrees that outsiders may be surprised that Dowling, a private school in the suburbs is taking a stand on race, but they shouldn’t be. “We have this heart that we are caring for everybody,” Averie said.

It’s even sparked the creation of a new Dowling High School activism scholarship. Audra said, “To charge kids to get more active and being an activist for change.”

Formerly employed at Des Moines Hoover High School, Herring says racial disparities in life don’t stop for students of color just because they are enrolled in a private school. “There are situations where we have students going to similar issues here to ones that are at Hoover. Just because you are at Dowling doesn’t mean you don’t see these issues.”

Change will take time but even the longest journey begins with a single step. Averie said, “This is a good step in that right direction of change.”

People can support the challenge by posting their activity to social media with #9LapChallenge and tag @MaroonCrew. Organizations also encourage people to donate to the George Floyd Memorial Fund or the Dowling High School Student Activist Scholarship.