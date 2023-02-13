DES MOINES, Iowa — An event which hoped to give teenagers the spotlight after two students were shot and killed at a Des Moines educational center instead became a forum where adults commanded the microphone.

The Youth Town Hall attracted a capacity crowd to the Des Moines Masonic Lodge, but adults made up at least 75 percent of the audience. Organizer RJ Miller put together the town hall hoping that children and teenagers would be the majority in the room.

“I think it’s very important to hear from our youth because a lot of people are in pain and have been in pain,” Miller said to WHO 13 two weeks before the event.

Instead, parents and other adults spent the first hour criticizing Des Moines Public Schools and interim superintendent Matt Smith, who was at the head of the room.

“Based on the crisis we’re having, academics is second to loving cherishing and valuing the folks who walk through our doors,” a frustrated Smith told the crowd. “That has to be first.”

Miller eventually took control of the microphone and called on the teenagers in the audience to speak.

The teenagers said the anger and frustration some parents showed at the town hall are the same reasons why their classmates become violent or turn to self-harm.

“I have a lot of anxiety…I don’t like being around people and I don’t show my anger because my mom used to take out her anger on me,” said Dre Guhnics, who traveled down from Ankeny to speak at the town hall. “You better figure out your problems first before you take them out on your kid.”

“You will make them go and shoot other children. That’s why you hear about these children shooting up because they have anger issues because you’re not trying to support at home,” said Helen Mims, who attends J.W. Reed Christian Academy in Des Moines. “If you can’t help your child, you get someone else to help. You don’t yell at them or nag at them all the time. That’s going to become them, and they’re going to pass that on through generations. It’s like a curse. You’re creating a curse.”

Miller and Des Moines mayor Frank Cownie, who was in attendance, may try to organize another youth-focused event at a later date.