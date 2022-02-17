DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa high school state wrestling tournament is a big money-maker for downtown Des Moines restaurants and hotels. This year, local eateries might not be able to keep up with demand due to the ongoing worker shortage.

James Lacona at Noah’s Ark Restaurant knows good help is hard to find.

“This industry’s always struggled. I mean when I was a kid growing up, it was hard to find good staff. Now it’s hard to find any staff,” Lacona said.

Right now, Lacona has 21 employees at Noah’s Ark which is half of what he had before the pandemic.

“It’s a miracle to find out what we can actually survive off of,” Lacona reflected.

Unfortunately, Noah’s Ark isn’t alone. Iowa Restaurant Association President and CEO Jessica Dunker said there’s a net loss of 25,000 jobs in the industry.

“It’s dire,” Dunker said. “I mean, we simply cannot find the people that we need to work for our recovery.”

That means restaurants have had to get creative to keep their doors open, such as operating at smaller capacity and shortening hours. Noah’s Ark is only open four days a week.

“If I open up right now for Mondays and Tuesdays, I’m gonna burn out the people I have,” Lacona said.

Meanwhile, Casey’s General Store is asking the Legislature to let 16 and 17-year-olds man the machines that roll out pizza dough.

While Noah’s Ark isn’t necessarily looking for younger works, Lacona is asking customers: “Just be patient. Come out, support local, and we’re here for ya.”

Lacona said if people are interested in working, they should stop in the restaurant to apply.