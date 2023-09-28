DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is in custody after police say a woman was stabbed in the neck early Thursday morning in downtown Des Moines.

Officers were called to 2 SE 9th Street around 5:45 a.m. on a report of a suicidal man, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. When they arrived, they found a 58-year-old woman suffering from a stab wound to the neck.

Medical care was provided by officers on the scene and she was transported to the hospital. Sgt. Parizek said she is stable and undergoing surgery for her injuries.

The 52-year-old male suspect was found to be armed with a knife and Sgt. Parizek said he locked himself in a car. Police officers had to break the car’s window and use a Taser in order to take the suspect into custody. He is being treated for minor injuries before being transported to the Polk County Jail.

Police have not yet released the suspect’s name or what charges he faces.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.