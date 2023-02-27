WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – A chase that began in Windsor Heights ended with a crash in West Des Moines Monday morning.

The crash happened near the intersection of 8th Street and Railroad Avenue around 11:20 a.m. and involved multiple vehicles. Sgt. Jason Heintz with the West Des Moines Police Department said the chase originated in Windsor Heights but crews with WDMPD, WDMFD, and WDM EMS assisted with traffic control and those injured in the crash.

The extent of injuries from the crash and what prompted the chase in the first place is not known at this time.

WHO 13 has reached out to the Windsor Heights Police Department to get more information on the incident and will update this story with new details as they are released.