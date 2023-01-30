DES MOINES, Iowa — The founder of an education program who was seriously injured in a shooting that took the life of two students last week, is recovering at home after being released from the hospital.

Will Keeps was shot during an incident at the Starts Right Here center in the 400 block of SW 5th Street last Monday afternoon. Two students, 18-year-old Gionni Dameron and 19-year-old Rashad Carr, were killed in the shooting.

Keeps founded the program to help at-risk youth and the statement from his family says after healing, he’s determined to get back to fulfilling the mission of Starts Right Here.

The statement was released Monday:

Will has been released from the hospital and is home, surrounded by family and friends, as he continues to heal and recover from his wounds. Our family would like to thank the entire medical team at Iowa Methodist Medical Center for their excellent care last week, and we are also appreciative of all the support and well-wishes received from the community. Will still has a long recovery ahead and will require additional procedures. However, he is determined to get back to fulfilling the mission of Starts Right Here after he has taken the time needed to rest and heal. As a family, we continue to mourn the loss of life and pray for all who have been impacted by the tragedy. We ask that everyone continue to keep us and everyone else in their thoughts and prayers. The Family of Will Keeps

The Des Moines Police Department said the shooting was gang-related and have made two arrests in the case so far. Preston Walls, 18, was taken into custody shortly after the incident. Police said he was the one who pulled the trigger.

On Friday, police announced the arrest of Bravon Tukes, 19. He is accused of driving the getaway vehicle.

Walls and Tukes are each charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder, and one count of criminal gang participation.