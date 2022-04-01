DES MOINES, Iowa — The Blank Park Zoo Wild Lights Lantern festival starts Friday. The light show will be on display until May 30th. The festival will take place nightly with dozens of massive animal-shaped lanterns being lit throughout the park.

Many of the favorites from last year’s event – including the peacock and alligator – will return, along with many new additions.

The doors open each night at 7:30 and the exhibit is open through 10:00. However, admission doors close at 9:30 p.m.

There are more than 40 lantern sculptures to see. Many of them are new.

“We recommend at least an hour to walk through. I took an hour and a half last time I walked through it. So it just again depends on how much you want to spend time, how many photos you want to take,” says, Anne Shimerdla, the President and CEO of Blank Park Zoo.

Each lantern takes six to nine months to build and the exhibit takes one month to set up in the zoo.

Blank Park Zoo already has plans to come up with a theme for next year’s festival starting in June.