DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines City Council’s youngest and most controversial member has now missed six straight council meetings.

Indira Sheumaker’s seat has been empty since March 6th and in that time she has missed all committee meetings as well. The Ward One representative has made no attempt to reach other council members and has not returned any calls or direct messages from WHO 13.

Sheumaker was elected in 2021 on a platform of defunding the police and quickly made a name for herself by casting lone dissenting votes and arguing fiercely with other council members during meetings.

Monday, those members said they’d heard nothing from her in months.

“I’m not sure (where she is),” said Des Moines mayor, Frank Cownie. “We understand that she may have some health issues, but we certainly understand that the citizens need her support.”

Last month, her father told the Des Moines Register that Sheumaker had spent time in the hospital, but declined to provide any other details. Last year, she missed more than a month of meetings without notice. She finally told Des Moines Axios that she had been battling COVID.