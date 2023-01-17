URBANDALE, Iowa — The Urbandale Public School District is hosting a community forum about the dangers of fentanyl Tuesday night.

The district is inviting all parents and guardians in the metro to attend. The forum will include information about counterfeit pills, warning signs, and the use of Narcan. It will also touch on how social media is impacting drug distribution.

Statistics about seizures of fentanyl, drug cases, and overdoses in the Des Moines metro will also be explored at the forum.

The event is being held in the Performing Arts Center at Urbandale High School and begins at 6:30 p.m.