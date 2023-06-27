POLK COUNTY, IOWA — Over the weekend, a concerned WHO 13 News viewer reached out about a Polk County employee allegedly receiving preferential treatment after an arrest.

The specific case relates to an arrest of a Polk County employee on an OWI charge, who was taken into custody by the Iowa State Patrol. After being brought to the Polk County Jail, the employee was given a citation release and was allowed to be picked up by a family member.

“It’s nothing that we’re doing illegal or anything like that. I mean, this is, there’s a reason behind releasing people from the jail. We got to keep those numbers down, but we also have to keep the public saved. And when we know that this person poses no threat, we’re going to do what we can. So it’s information that we have that actually assists in that process,” said Captain Ryan Evans, Public Information Officer with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Evans said that since the person was employed by the county, there was an expedited process in knowing if the arrestee was a threat to the community. He said that they look at citation releases for all types of crimes and they can be signed off on if the person is not a threat to the community.

“Just like in an arrest situation that takes place on the street for certain crimes, in the elements of the crime, things like that, an officer has the discretion to cite somebody else as opposed to taking them to the jail,” said Evans. “Once they arrive at the jail, we can look at that record and do the same thing. We can have them say, ‘Hey, we’re going to go ahead and release this person on a citation with the promise to appear in court.'”

Evans said that the citation release was an easy process that the sheriff’s office will utilize if the arrestee is not a risk.

Evans responded to the viewer’s concern, answering if he thought it was favoritism.

“I would say it’s not favoritism. It’s, it’s having the knowledge of that person can give us more information to deal with the choice that we have, cite or not cite. So it’s not a special privilege thing,” said Evans. “So it’s information that we have that actually assists in that process. It doesn’t, it doesn’t show any type of preferential treatment or anything like that.”

The Polk County employee also had a removal of records, something that is decided by the higher-ups at the Polk County Jail. That means that jail records will not show on the public website, but law enforcement will still have it on record in a private manner.

Polk County respectfully declined to comment to WHO 13 News as the case is a personnel matter.