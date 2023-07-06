WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Over the past two years, Steve McFadden was convicted of assaulting one girlfriend and accused of stalking another by hiding a GPS tracker in her car.

Wednesday night, the West Des Moines City Council poised itself to take away the liquor license for McFadden’s bar, The Grumpy Goat Tavern on Mills Civic Parkway.

It seemed less like a city hall.

“Having a liquor license is not a right,” said West Des Moines mayor, Russ Trimble, it’s a privilege.”

And more like a courtroom.

“The question tonight isn’t about the business,” said councilman, Matt McKinney, “it’s about the applicant.”

On trial, the Grumpy Goat Tavern, and its embattled owner, McFadden — who showed up with a team of lawyers.

“We’re asking for you, to give Mr. McFadden another chance and keep the jobs of all these hard-working people,” said attorney Matt Schultz, gesturing to some 15-20 Grumpy Goat employees in attendance.

But the council’s recommendation to deny a new liquor license was based on more than McFadden’s personal life.

“Between 2001 and today,” said city attorney, Richard Scieszinski, “Mr. McFadden has had 18 separate tax violations in which he’s failed to pay his taxes promptly.”

Cities can deny a license to owners who don’t meet the state’s definition of “good moral character” and McFadden’s lawyers struggled to push back on that.

“The GPS incident which you’ve spoken to in the complaint,” said attorney Bill Kutmus, “is a woeful lover’s tale and it is as old as time and we all know that.”

Pleas came also from several Grumpy Goat employees, and finally, from McFadden himself.

“Please consider my mistakes as being in the past,” he asked, “and please consider the people that are behind me.”

But in the end, the council didn’t break stride.

“It’s up to us to apply the code of Iowa,” said Trimble. “It’s up to us to make sure that we’re protecting the public.”

“I think at the end of the day,” said Councilman Doug Loots, “part of this is the penance that you have to pay in order to make amends. And it’s not easy to cast the vote the way that I’m going to vote tonight, but I think that it is part of it.”

McFadden suffered a 3-0 trouncing by the city council, but he’s hardly out of moves. He can appeal the decision twice, starting with the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division.

“Of course (I will appeal),” McFadden told us in the hallway after the decision went against him. “I know who I am. And we’ll appeal.”

The liquor license for McFadden’s Tipsy Crow Tavern in Des Moines is also up, and like West Des Moines, the Des Moines City Council has also held up its vote for renewal. McFadden will likely need to make the same appeal soon at Des Moines City Hall.