WEST DES MOINES — A housing needs assessment three years ago revealed that there was a need for housing for all income levels in the city of West Des Moines. To address this issue the city has started multiple programs to help renovate existing homes as well as incentivize new development.

Clyde Evans, the city’s Director of Community and Economic Development, thinks that having affordable housing for workers in the community is essential to its growth.

“Housing has become a workforce issue because if you don’t have the housing, then it’s going to be harder for you to attract new businesses to your community,” Evans said.

One of the programs that the city rolled out to try to increase the amount of workforce housing is the Rental Workforce Housing Program.

This program has the city partnering with developers to help pay for a unit’s construction if those units are priced at a certain percentage of the community’s median income. This ensures that the rental units will stay affordable for workers.

Evans says there is already a development being built by Eighth Street that will have more than 40 workforce housing units.

There may also be more housing programs in the future as the community’s needs change. “From a housing perspective, there is no silver bullet. There’s no one program that’s going to be able to address everything,” Evans said, “So we may come up with other programs in the future.”

Another way the city is working with developers to increase the supply of housing is by loosening some city ordinances that make it difficult for projects to get started.

A first of its kind development that’s being planned right now would feature many single-family apartments and vertical duplexes. However, the city ordinance requires that houses have garages which was not in the plans for some of the units in the new development. Matthew McKinney, City Councilmember At Large, is working to suspend some of the rules to make it easier for the new development to start being built.

“That came before a development planning subcommittee about two weeks ago. We gave that the green light to move forward,” said McKinney, “We’re going to have to change a couple of ordinances related to detached garages and what’s required in a professionally managed sort of community because it’s the first of its kind in the Midwest.”

McKinney said that West Des Moines has seen record growth over the past few years and that the city is interested in all opportunities for new development.

“This is just further support for what the community has done over decades to try to create an environment where folks know that West Des Moines is interested in exploring all sorts of opportunities,” McKinney said.