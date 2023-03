WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A West Des Moines man was arrested Wednesday for alleged sexual abuse against children.

Darrin Gerhart, 53, is charged with third-degree sexual abuse of a child, and two counts of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse-bodily injury. He was booked into the Polk County Jail early Wednesday morning.

Criminal complaints in the case say Gerhart assaulted two minor children “under the guise of punishment” on October 23, 2022 at a West Des Moines residence.