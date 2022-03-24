WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Ukraine remains under attack from Russia, and people in West Des Moines united to pray for peace in the country.

A candlelight vigil in support of Ukraine organized by the city of West Des Moines drew a crowd to the Jamie Hurd Amphitheater Thursday evening.

The vigil featured speeches from to Ukrainian teenagers currently attending school at Valley High School, including 15-year-old Margarita Tatarnya.

“I will walk in Kiev, the capital, in a free Ukraine without any war, with a clear sky, without any military planes or Russian soldiers, and without any people in subways hiding from bombs,” said Tatarnya as she described her vision of peace to the crowd.

Tatarnya said events like this are reminders that Ukrainians will not back down in the face of terror.

“It’s a real war, and I need to be strong,” Tatarnya said. “Maybe I’m the youngest person in my family, but I’m the kind of person to put everything together and fight together.”

West Des Moines mayor Russ Trimble also declared the day “Solidarity with Ukraine Day” in the city.