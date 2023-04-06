DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have released the name of a man who was shot to death Saturday on Des Moines’ north side.

Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department said Shakuir Gipson, 25 of Des Moines, has been identified as the victim of the city’s seventh homicide of 2023. He was found in the 600 block of Indiana Avenue, suffering from a gunshot injury around 2:42 p.m. Saturday. He was transported to a Des Moines hospital but died from his injuries.

Police have not released any information about a possible suspect or motive in the shooting.

If you have any information on the incident you can contact police at 515-237-1468 or leave an anonymous tip with Crimestoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400.