DES MOINES – Cities around the metro are looking to fill over 150 seasonal summer jobs. They started their job search early and are offering competitive pay to try to get ahead of any labor shortage issues.

Waukee alone has over 120 positions available. City officials said that the increase in available jobs comes from the massive growth that the city has undergone.

“As the community grows we are expanding infrastructure. We need more people to help us maintain existing infrastructure,” said Summer Evans, Waukee’s marketing and communications director.

“That 120ish is about twice what we typically hire as we look to open the 66-acre Triumph Park that brings a lot of new jobs for the sports tournaments and things that are coming in there,” Evans said.

Urbandale is also in need of summer employees. Parks and Recreation Director Jen Herke said that growth in the Urbandale community also contributes to a need for more seasonal workers.

One demographic that Herke said is a good fit for these seasonal jobs is students. “For the summer positions actually these are great positions for high school students and college students,” Herke said.

These positions can also lead to a career in the public works sector. “It is an actually really fun summer job. I’ve been in this career for over 30 years and I started doing those fun summer jobs,” Herke said.

Available jobs are listed on Waukee and Urbandale’s websites.