WAUKEE, Iowa — The Waukee Community School District recently updated the boundaries for elementary schools ahead of its 11th elementary school opening this fall.

Dr. Brad Buck, the Superintendent for Waukee Community School District, said that the school board set multiple goals when redrawing the school district boundaries.

“The board had three significant drivers through this so what can we do to balance the Waukee and Waukee Northwest feeders, Waukee Northwest is currently growing at a faster rate. What can we do to maintain? We’re headed into a mid-level that will have 6th through 8th-grade buildings, 9th-grade centers, and 10-12 buildings, and then also working to balance their enrollment at the elementaries,” Dr. Buck said.

The district did its best to keep neighborhoods intact, however, some are split up by new boundary lines. Parents in these neighborhoods expressed concerns over their children being sent to a different school due to the new boundaries.

Dr. Buck said that the district has identified neighborhoods that will be split up and has made plans to help address parent concerns.

“We have 1,008 students that we have identified that are eligible for the exceptions so basically in the email it’s personalized to the child and their experience so they’ll get two options. If you take the exception here’s what that means, if you don’t take the exception here’s what that means and it’s independent within the family so if you have three children across the system you can make one decision for one child,” Dr. Buck said.

To learn more about the new district boundaries visit Waukee Community School Districts website.