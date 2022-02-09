WAUKEE, Iowa — The fast-growing Waukee School District is in the process of naming its newest school, which will be the district’s 11th elementary school.

The district sent out a survey to families in Waukee seeking their input on the new school that will be located off 156th Street in Urbandale, it will open in 2024. Right now, the school board is reviewing all the public’s name suggestions.

Some Waukee residents are pushing for the school to be named after Wilma McManus, a former teacher and principal in the district.

“I think there’s a push by a lot of people that have been around the Waukee School District for a long period of time. I graduated 40 some years ago, and a lot of those people are really interested in seeing that there is some legacy carried forward in terms of the elementaries and one of those pieces that has been tried before is to get Wilma McManus,” said Waukee resident, Mike Raegan.

McManus retired from Waukee in the ’70s and taught around the metro for 30 years.

Of the 16 schools district-wide, none of them are named after a woman. They are either named after a man, the city itself or are geographical and directional named.

According to part of Waukee’s policy for naming a facility to be considered, “A name must have special significance to the community. Its traditions, values…and the school’s student body. And no facility should be named for any living person or for a deceased person until at least five years following their death. “

An online social media group of current Waukee school families and alums say the district’s consideration of using McManus’ name would be a special way to honor her.

“What she gave to the school system is pretty significant. I also understand that there’s a lot of people that have no clue who she is. So let’s put a name on the building and let’s remember who she was,” said Raegan.

The district says it is still in the process of narrowing down the final names and will announce the name of the new school in the next week or two.