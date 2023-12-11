WAUKEE, Iowa — The Waukee Police Department is warning residents to be vigilant with their purchases this holiday season.

If you opt not to shop in stores and instead search sites going through online channels to secure your holiday gifts, porch pirates are a growing concern to stay vigilant and on the lookout for.

Officials say that if you cannot be at home during the delivery, set up informed delivery notifications to track when your packages are on their way and when they arrive at your house. Consider having orders sent to a package locker or schedule a delivery time when you can be present.

They also recommend installing a smart doorbell or security cameras at entry points to help scare off potential thieves and aid police in case a theft does happen.

Some shipping companies also offer signature confirmation which requires the person named on the package to sign for the delivery.

Another alternative is to ask a close friend, family member, or neighbor to be present to collect the package.

If your order does go missing from your front porch be sure to report it to the delivery service and file a police report by calling the non-emergency number for your local police department.