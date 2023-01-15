DES MOINES, Iowa — A typical winter day in Iowa means below-freezing temperatures and possibly snow on the ground. Sunday’s weather felt noticeably different, so outdoor enthusiasts took advantage of the spring-like conditions.

Dozens of people enjoyed the trails at Water Works Park on Sunday, as temperatures hit a high of 47 degrees in Des Moines.

While some people came out for a spontaneous walk, several cyclists told WHO 13 they had planned their weekend excursion for a while.

“I actually decided on this three days ago,” said Brian Sabus, who biked to Water Works Park from Johnston. “I was looking at the forecast on the channel 13 app and said, ‘Okay, I’m going.”

“I knew mid-week that I was coming out today,” said Tony Denton, who made the journey from Urbandale on his bike. “Who would miss this? 40 degrees? This is balmy weather.”