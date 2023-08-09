DES MOINES, Iowa – Water rescue crews were called out to the Des Moines River downtown Wednesday morning after a man jumped into the water.

The incident began around 9:35 a.m. on the east side of the river near the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden. Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department said officers tried to approach a man who was yelling and appeared to be experiencing a mental health issue.

The man jumped into the river to avoid officers and swam across to the other side but refused to get out of the water.

The Des Moines Fire Department was called in to assist and launched a wet team. Capt. Chris Clement said by the time they had boats in the water, police officers had convinced the man to come out of the water to the west bank of the river.

Sgt. Parizek said the man has been admitted to a local hospital.