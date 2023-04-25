DES MOINES, Iowa — Nostalgia filled the air at Wakonda Club Monday morning as the staff prepared to host the Principal Charity Classic preview day.

This was the last time many of the players will experience the course, which opened in 1922, in its current layout.

“I think that’s one way to look at it,” Aaron Krueger, head golf professional at Wakonda Club said.

Kruger also wants players to think about the future.

After the 2023 PCC concludes on June 4th, Wakonda Club will shut down for the rest of the year as the iconic metro course undergoes a major renovation aimed at bringing the course back to it’s original design.

“I couldn’t be more excited about what’s ahead for this golf course and this club. The course itself is going to have more playability, more intrigue, utilize the land so much better and I can’t wait to have it fixed up for 2024 and have this tournament for the next five years after that,” Krueger said.

Principal Financial Group announced in March it would extend its sponsorship of the Champions Tour event at Wakonda for five more years.

Since Principal became the title sponsor of the event in 2007, over $45 million has been raised to support local children’s charities.

This year’s tournament runs from May 31st to June 4th.