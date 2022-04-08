DES MOINES, Iowa – The name of a man killed in a shooting Thursday morning in the Drake neighborhood has been released by police.

The victim in the shooting has been identified as 36-year-old Ruben Lee Porter, Sr. of Des Moines. According to the Des Moines Police Department, officers were called to an apartment building in the 3400 block of Forest Avenue around 7:08 a.m. on a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found Porter had been shot and began performing CPR until medics with the Des Moines Fire Department arrived and transported him to the hospital. Police said despite life-saving efforts, Porter died.

Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department said there were several people present at the apartment when a disagreement broke out and Porter was shot. Police found evidence of illegal drug use at the scene.

“Guns and drugs, we’re not surprised when we see them together. And it’s unfortunate that this is usually something that happens when you combine the two,” said Sgt. Parizek.

Police have not released any information about a suspect in the shooting but the investigation into the case continues.