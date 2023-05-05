DES MOINES, Iowa — The Downtown Farmers’ Market starts its season Saturday in Des Moines, and farmers and vendors around the metro are in a rush to get ready.

Jenny Quiner, the Owner of Dogpatch Urban Gardens and a vendor at the market, said that while it is exciting to start the season, there are many things that need to be done.

“It’s kind of a mad dash just to get everything ready. Just kind of like getting the tent and acquiring all the materials and thinking about signage and something as simple as ‘Oh I need to get my cash box ready.’ All of those little lists were going through to make sure we’re ready for Saturday morning,” Quiner said.

The types of produce available will also be different at the start of the season compared to the middle or end.

“For us, produce-wise we’re thinking like what do we have early spring so we’re doing a huge haul of rhubarb. We’ll have a lot of spinach and some other leafy greens. We wont have things like tomatoes yet or peppers because the seasonality of them they’re not ready. We’ll also have a lot of tomato plants and basil plants and pepper plants from our greenhouse that we started here as seed that we will be bringing as well. Non-produce item,s like we’ll have our salad dressing and that’s something we’ll have year-round because it’s not coming up out of the ground,” Quiner said.

The Downtown Farmers’ Market starts Saturday at 7:00 a.m. and is located on Court Avenue.