DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man charged in the 2021 deaths of two motorcyclists is back in custody after police said he stopped showing up for court appearances and went on the lam for months.

Quntonio Herron, 30, was arrested in West Des Moines early Monday morning, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. Officers were initially investigating an abandoned vehicle in the road near 22nd/86th and University Avenue around 2:30 a.m. when employees at a nearby Casey’s called about two suspicious people in their store.

Officers found the two men in the parking lot at the Village Inn and they were arrested on public intoxication charges.

Police said Herron refused to provide his name and was initially booked as a John Doe, but later correctly identified. A key in Herron’s possession matched the vehicle that was abandoned in West Des Moines.

Herron has been on the run since December of 2021, when a warrant for failure to appear was issued. He also failed to show up for his trial, which was scheduled for March 21st.

Herron is charged with two counts of homicide by vehicle and one count of serious injury by vehicle-reckless driving for a May 2021 crash. Jerry Coles, 51, and his passenger Kristy Hyde, 47, were killed in the crash and Stacey Coles-Behle, who was on a separate bike, was seriously injured.

Police said Herron crashed a 2016 Mercedes Benz into the motorcyclists at East 14th Street and Washington Avenue.