WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Officials say an extended power outage in West Des Moines was caused by a traffic accident Wednesday morning.

Sgt. Jason Heintz with the West Des Moines Police Department said officers responded to the intersection of Ashworth Road and 22nd Street just after 9:00 a.m. Police found a van had lost control and struck a power pole. The impact caused significant electrical outages in the area.

The driver of the van was treated for minor injuries and police are still investigating what caused the accident.

Sgt. Heintz said police contacted MidAmerican Energy immediately about the outage. The repairs needed to restore power are expected to take an extended time and road closures have been put in place to allow crews to do their work.

The area affected is 22nd Street, which is closed to through traffic from Woodland Avenue to Ashworth Road. Police say the roadways could remain closed for up to eight to 10 hours. Police are asking the public to avoid the area.