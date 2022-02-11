DES MOINES, Iowa — With the Super Bowl and Valentine’s Day so close together, this weekend will be busy in Des Moines, and many will be hitting up local restaurants. But the celebratory business will be just the start as restaurants are expecting to bounce back this year.

The Iowa Restaurant Association said that many restaurants said they are feeling optimistic for what’s to come in 2022 despite some of the challenges they’ve had.

After pandemic restrictions were lifted around a year ago for Iowa restaurants, it has been a rocky time for many.

Between staffing shortages and supply chain issues, the industry has been hit non-stop.

With Valentine’s Day being the second busiest day of the year for many restaurants, local spots have been prepping all week for special menus or seating options.

Even on a regular weekend, owners said at this time it is best to reserve a spot whenever you can, as it helps them prepare.

“Be sure to make reservations. As I think everybody knows employee staffing is really hard to find all across the country all across the Midwest, all across Iowa, and in Des Moines. So as you go out, remember it’s a busy weekend, try to be as patient as you can with your staff. We love them. It’s hard to find them. So just be as patient as you can take care of each other and take care of us and we’ll take care of you,” said local restaurant owner, Scott Carlson.