WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Three people were seriously injured when a vehicle and a US mail truck collided near Valley Junction Tuesday morning.

It happened shortly before 6:00 a.m. at the intersection of 4th Street and Locust Street, according to Sgt. Jason Heintz with the West Des Moines Police Department. That’s about a block away from the U.S. Postal Service Office on 5th Street.

At least one of the vehicles caught fire. Firefighters were able to put out the flames and rescue the trapped passengers.

The driver of the mail truck and the two people in the other vehicle have been transported to local hospitals. Police say they suffered serious injuries.

The investigation into the collision continues.