URBANDALE, Iowa – Crews are working to fix a water main break in Urbandale that is causing problems for residents and some schools on Wednesday.

The Urbandale Water Utility says a 20” transmission main was struck during recent construction. The break is near the intersection of NW 156th Street and Ridgemont Drive. The issue is causing a disruption in service, or even a complete loss of water service, to some customers – especially those in the western suburbs.

Walnut Hills Elementary School and Radiant Elementary School, which are located in Urbandale but are part of the Waukee School District, are both closed Wednesday because of the water issue.

The Urbandale Water Utility has not provided a timeline on how soon the repairs will be completed.