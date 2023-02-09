URBANDALE, Iowa – Urbandale voters have the chance to learn more about a bond referendum that would allow for the construction of a recreation complex in the city at a public meeting Thursday.

The vote on the $43 million Urbandale Community Recreation Complex (U-Plex) doesn’t happen until next month, but city officials want to get input about the proposed project. If approved, the complex would be paid for with an increase in property taxes.

The U-Plex would be located along Meredith Drive in Walnut Creek Regional Park. The plans include three gym courts, a walking track, and a playground – all indoors. The exterior part of the complex will have pickleball courts, a splash pad, and a playground. Indoor and outdoor recreational programming spaces are also part of the plan.

Rendering of U-Plex plan.

City officials say the voters’ voices matter in shaping the plans for the U-Plex.

Thursday night’s meeting begins at 6:00 at Walnut Hills Elementary School. Two other informational meetings are also scheduled:

February 13th from 2-3 p.m. at Urbandale Senior Recreation Center

February 16th from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Webster Elementary School

The vote is scheduled for March 7th.

For the referendum to pass it would need approval from at least 60% of voters.