URBANDALE, Iowa — It was the final meeting of the year in Urbandale — an awfully domestic setting, for a pretty wild topic.

“It’s just not healthy to have too many deer packed into too tight of a spot,” says wildlife biologist, Andy Kellner of the Iowa DNR.

White-tailed deer are now packed into metro cities like Urbandale.

“We get calls on deer for just about everything,” says Officer Holly Pickett, who handles community relations for the Urbandale Police Department.

Hit by cars, eating flowers, and no fangs, claws, or guns to check them down.

“With the birthing rates and all that,” says Kellner, “you’re gonna see the population probably double in about four years if there’s no pressure on that doe population.”

To pressure that population, Urbandale and the DNR devised the city’s Urban Hunt.

It’s something that needs explaining every few years.

“I think that when people hear ‘hunt’ they automatically think HUNT and they think guns!” Pickett says.

No guns. This is bow hunting only. From a stand. In areas 200 feet from buildings, 100 feet from trails, aiming away from both — at antlerless deer within 75 feet.

And not just any bow hunters. Those who apply are given a full background check, they need to pass a proficiency test, and they’re in good standing with the DNR — which wants the best of the best.

“We would like people who are gonna harvest deer,” says Kellner.

That’s DNR speak for skilled hunters who make quick, clean kills and then put the animal to good use.

Urbandale can help with that part. They’ll take any donated deer to the Milo meat locker, pay for the processing and then feed the hungry.

“On average, we donate between three and four hundred pounds of meat to our Urbandale Food Pantry each year,” Pickett says.

The hunting zones include four city parks and acres of private property along Interstate 80/35 from where many deer wander into traffic.

Hunters are doing some substantial good.

“These are people who live in the metropolitan area — they’re not having to travel an hour to get to a hunting spot. So I think there are bonuses on both sides of the equation.”

The Urban Bow Hunt runs September 16th through January 21st in Urbandale. There are some 1,000 antlerless tags available for Urbandale and the other cities in Polk and Dallas counties that participate.

Information on how to sign up is available on the City of Urbandale’s website.