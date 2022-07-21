URBANDALE, Iowa — An Urbandale police officer is preparing for a big overseas competition.

Officer Bryce Boehm is traveling to the Netherlands to compete in the 2022 World Police and Fire Games. The event starts Friday in Rotterdam.

Officer Boehm participates in freestyle wrestling on Saturday and Greco wrestling on Sunday.

The Urbandale Police Department says this competition merges Officer Boehm’s passion for wrestling with his passion for service.

Boehm qualified for the state tournament as an Urbandale J-Hawk all four years in high school. He finished in 5th place in 2003, 4th place in 2004, and 3rd place in 2005 in the 189-pound weight class. He holds the record for the most total near falls in a season at Urbandale High School with 75.

After high school, Boehm went on to wrestle at the University of Nebraska-Omaha.

In addition to serving as a police officer for Urbandale, he is also an assistant wrestling coach at Urbandale High School.

You can learn more about the World Police and Fire Games here.