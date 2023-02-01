GRIMES, Iowa – An Urbandale man is accused of stalking his ex-wife for two years after GPS devices were located in her vehicle in March of 2022.

Cameron Herriott, 32, is being held in the Polk County Jail on charges of stalking-unauthorized use of GPS, third-degree burglary, and violating a protective order. He was booked into the jail Monday just before 6:00 p.m.

Court documents filed in the case said Herriott bought the first GPS device in March of 2020 and the second in May of 2020. The trackers were in place until late-March of 2022 when Herriott’s ex-wife discovered them. She told investigators she had not given permission for the trackers to be put in her vehicle.

A criminal complaint also said Herriott went to the victim’s home in Grimes on March 26, 2022 and was caught on a security camera entering her garage without permission. Investigators say that was in violation of a no-contact order in place to protect his ex-wife.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for February 10 and Herriott’s bond is set at $6,000.