URBANDALE, Iowa — Rolling Green Elementary School students have rolled into the same Urbandale schoolhouse for more than 50 years. That era will come to an end in a few weeks.

Rolling Green students and staff will permanently move into the Karen Acres Elementary School building a half mile away. The school consolidation stems from a 2018 Urbandale bond referendum in which voters approved rebuilding Olmsted and Valerius Elementary schools.

While the Rolling Green schoolhouse will close, principal Dania Wilson said the year-round learning model used by the school will continue at its new home.

Wilson, a former Rolling Green student herself, said she is preparing for the new chapter.

“We are really excited about having some newer and nicer amenities, but also really sad to leave this space because we’ve had so much fun here,” Wilson said.

According to tax records, Rolling Green Elementary was built in 1969.

Rolling Green will host an open house for alumni to say goodbye on May 26. Its last day of school is June 15.