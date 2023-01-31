WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – The Westcom Emergency Communication Center is upgrading its emergency systems.

The upgrade is taking place Tuesday and is needed to improve the quality and capacity to answer calls and allow people to text 911 messages as well. It will also improve efficiency in relaying information from callers to dispatchers and then to emergency responders.

Westcom serves the cities of Clive, Urbandale, West Des Moines, Waukee, Norwalk, and Windsor Heights.

Residents in those communities are reminded to use the non-emergency phone number 515-222-3321 during Tuesday’s upgrade if they are unable to connect by calling 911.