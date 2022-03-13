DES MOINES, Iowa — A shooting on a residential street in north Des Moines Sunday night ended with two people in the hospital, according to authorities.

The shooting happened on 11th Place between Madison Avenue and Seneca Avenue just before 10 p.m. Sunday.

According to Des Moines Police, there was an “exchange of gunfire” during the incident. Two victims were taken from the scene via ambulance, and police questioned and handcuffed at least three people in the aftermath of the shooting.

Authorities have not yet identified any suspects or victims in the shooting.